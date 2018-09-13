St. Bernard Project to send help to Carolinas

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The St. Bernard Project, a non-profit instrumental in re-building homes after Hurricane Katrina, is prepared to send a group to North Carolina as early as next week.
They plan to pull volunteers from around the country to help re-build homes that may be destroyed from Hurricane Florence. As co-founder Zach Rosenberg explains, it is important to give back in the way the rest of the country gave to us after Katrina.
“Americans are connected, there’s ostensible differences, it’s really pretty shallow. Americans are connected and I think when the chips are on the table people are there for each other,” he said.
Since Katrina, the St. Bernard project has helped to rebuild over 1,600 homes in eight communities.
