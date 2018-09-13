Suspect injured in shootout with St. Tammany deputies

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - One man is in the hospital after a shootout between deputies and suspects in Slidell. It happened Wednesday as detectives were gathering information on a string of burglaries and thefts in the area.
“I was sitting in the back room and I hear a ‘Bam!’” recalled Slidell resident Jacob Elder.
Elder says he heard what sounded like a pistol go off.
"We heard my grandfather yelling in the backyard," said resident Sklyer Parks.
Next door, Parks was at home with her grandfather and 4-year old daughter.
"Terrified," she said.
The neighbors live on Eden Isles Boulevard, near Moonraker Drive, the site of a shootout between deputies and three suspects.
It started as detectives were canvassing the Eden Isles area following a rash of thefts.
“That is, of vehicles, attempted theft of vehicles. That’s from inside unlocked vehicles,” said St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Capt. Scott Lee.
Lee says detectives noticed a suspicious vehicle and, after running the plates, discovered it was stolen.
“Our deputies then attempted to block that vehicle in and take the individuals inside into custody. They attempted to run over several of our deputies and crashed into several of our Sheriff’s Office vehicles. There was an exchange of gunfire,” explained Lee.
Units were damaged and Lee says one of the suspects was hit. All of them ran.
“One of the kids was actually in our backyard and ran across, and I guess jumped into this man’s backyard,” said Parks.
"I looked out the kitchen window and I saw a car with its lights blinking over there and I came out this way and they were running back and I didn't know what to do," Elder said.
"Then we came out front and that's when they had one of them on the ground," Parks recalled.
Deputies scoured the neighborhood just to make sure they nabbed everyone. They took two juveniles into custody. A third suspect, 17-year-old Kendrick Neveaux of New Orleans, was shot by deputies during the incident. He was taken to the hospital. His condition is unknown.
Neighbors are shaken but relieved and thankful for deputies.
“It’s amazing. It is. They did a perfect job making sure everybody was okay, and I’m glad they caught them,” said Parks.
Meanwhile, Lee is optimistic that crooks will think twice before hitting Eden Isles again.
“We hope this will create a disruption to many of the thefts that’ve been taking place,” said Lee.
Lee says all three suspects are believed to be from the New Orleans area. A gun with a laser site was found in the suspects' car.
Lee also reminds residents in Eden Isles to lock their cars and be sure not to leave any valuables inside.
Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.