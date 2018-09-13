Teenager missing from Westego

Warrenesha Wesley, 18 (Source: JPSO)
By Chris Finch | September 13, 2018 at 3:46 PM CDT - Updated September 13 at 3:53 PM

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing person.

Warrenesha Wesley, 18, was last seen in the 9300 block East Claiborne Drive in Westwego on August 31. Wesley is 4’ 1” tall, approximately 98 pounds, with a slim build.

She is believed to be in the Metro Area.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call Detective Harold Wischan at 504-364-5300 or contact Crimestoppers.

