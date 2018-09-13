Teenager missing from Westego

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing person.
Warrenesha Wesley, 18, was last seen in the 9300 block East Claiborne Drive in Westwego on August 31. Wesley is 4’ 1” tall, approximately 98 pounds, with a slim build.
She is believed to be in the Metro Area.
Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call Detective Harold Wischan at 504-364-5300 or contact Crimestoppers.
