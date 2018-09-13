Washington Parish inmate taken to hospital, police investigating

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Louisiana State Police and the FBI are now investigating an incident at the Washington Parish Jail. While very few details are being released, a mother says she wants answers about what happened.
The mother of the alleged victim said she heard that her son, who is an inmate in the jail, was involved in an incident there.
She said she called the sheriff to get information and she says the sheriff told her there was an incident involving her son and that two guards had been fired.
She said the sheriff said her son was taken to the hospital, but he’s fine and back at the jail. He is being held on identity theft charges. She is worried about his safety and wants to know what happened to him.
"I understand that two of the guards have gotten fired. Sheriff Randy Seal told me that personally himself. How I found out is that a girl that was in the jail, in a dorm, said that they heard a commotion going on,” the mother, who did not want to be identified, said. “There was hollering and yelling and they heard my son yell ‘help’ and he called some lady's name out. Afterwards, they put him in a lockdown next to the dorm that the girls were in and they could hear him crying.”
She said she is trying to get answers. The sheriff’s office contacted the FBI and state police about the incident. The mother plans on seeing her son Friday.
