Washington Parish inmate taken to hospital, police investigating

"I understand that two of the guards have gotten fired. Sheriff Randy Seal told me that personally himself. How I found out is that a girl that was in the jail, in a dorm, said that they heard a commotion going on,” the mother, who did not want to be identified, said. “There was hollering and yelling and they heard my son yell ‘help’ and he called some lady's name out. Afterwards, they put him in a lockdown next to the dorm that the girls were in and they could hear him crying.”