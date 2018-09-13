3-year-old special needs child on life support after incident at health facility in Ponchatoula

The Ponchatoula Police Department says on Tuesday, September 11, they responded to a call from the Pediatric Health Choice around 12:50 p.m. about an unresponsive 3-year-old child. Facility personnel say they found the child in the wheelchair unresponsive. Officers then arrived on scene to find the child had been removed from the wheelchair and was being given CPR by staff members. The child was then transported to a local hospital in Hammond and later transferred to Children’s Hospital in New Orleans.