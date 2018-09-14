Child taken to hospital after crash involving school bus and truck

LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA (WAFB) - A child was taken to the hospital on Friday morning after a crash involving a school bus and an 18-wheeler, according to Livingston Parish school officials.
The school bus was stopped while picking up a child when a truck, possibly a tractor trailer, hit the bus from behind at South Satsuma Road.
School officials are saying the 18 wheeler caught fire. Three students were on board at the time of the accident. Two of them went home with their parents while the third child was taken to a local hospital to be checked out.
Lanes at U.S. 190 between S. Satsuma Road and LA 63 are closed due to the accident.
Officials say the bus driver is okay.
School officials are there and will update as necessary Nno word on condition of other driver.
