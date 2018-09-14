Drier Air Arrives Late Weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Another warm day is on tap with highs getting into the low 90s. Spotty storms may help cool a few folks down briefly today and tomorrow afternoon.
Drier air builds into the area beginning Sunday and lasting for most of next week. Rain chances will be near zero, and temperatures will soar into the mid 90s. A few more clouds and more humidity is likely by the middle and end of next week.
While the tropics continue to be very active, there are no systems currently threatening Southeast Louisiana or the Mississippi Gulf Coast.
