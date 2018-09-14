JP councilman sues maker of popular weed killer

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -Jefferson Parish Councilman Chris Roberts has sued the maker of a popular weed killer.
Roberts says the chemicals in The Monsanto product gave him non-Hodgkins Lymphoma.
He said his father worked for a company that supplied materials for Monsanto.
Roberts claimed he was exposed to the chemicals in Roundup at least once a week for years.
His lawsuit comes after a California jury awarded a former school groundskeeper $290 million.
Monsanto has denied the claims and say the products are safe.
Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.