JP officials closer to choosing engineer to oversee landfill

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -Jefferson Parish move closer to selecting a private engineer to oversee the controversial landfill.
According to a report by our partners NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune, the staff engineer resigned earlier this Summer amid public outcry about the foul odor coming from the landfill.
Three firms have submitted bids to oversee the work of the landfill’s operator.
Parish President Mike Yenni blamed the operator IESI for many of the problems.
The parish council will make the final decision on which bidder to hire.
