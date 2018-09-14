Kenner man arrested for sexual battery, indecent behavior with juveniles

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -A Kenner man was arrested for sexual battery and indecent behavior with juveniles, according to Kenner Police.
Thomas Mayeux, 69, of Kenner was charged with multiple counts of sexual Battery and indecent behavior with juveniles involving a child.
On September 2, 2018 the twelve-year-old victim disclosed to police that Mayeux masturbated in front of her and had her inappropriately touch him.
Police interviewed Mayeux who confessed, and said a similar incident happened on September 13.
All of these incidents occurred at either Mayeux’s residence in Kenner or in his vehicle while parked in an empty parking lot, according to police.
Mayeux was charged with three counts of sexual battery and three counts, indecent behavior with juveniles.
