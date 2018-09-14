Louisiana leaders weigh in on future of national insurance program, urge residents to be prepared

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - As Hurricane Florence barrels towards the Carolina coasts, leaders are urging homeowners to be prepared for future storms by ensuring they have flood insurance. It comes as time runs out on a national flood insurance extension.
“The best insurance by any property owner anywhere in our state can make,” said State Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon.
Donelon is talking about the National Flood Insurance Program. Believe it or not, only a quarter of properties in Louisiana are flood insured, and considering our history, that’s pretty good.
“It’s back up to 500,000 policies now, an all-time record for our state. That’s good, but memories are short, and as we get further away from those catastrophic events, those policies tend to be allowed to lapse,” Donelon explained.
Yet, the nationwide program is at risk.
“We benefited from Super Storm Sandy and our effort to get it renewed. It had been allowed to lapse multiple times over a two-year period of time,” said Donelon.
“I’m very disappointed in the United States Congress. I’m very disappointed in the United States Senate that we haven’t passed a reform flood insurance bill,” said Sen. John Kennedy.
Kennedy says lawmakers continue to roll over the old law instead of reforming the program.
"We've got to reform the flood insurance program. We've got to strike a balance between gaining some financial stability in the program but, at the same time, making sure the insurance is affordable," Kennedy explained.
Donelon says he’s confident a consensus will be made, but at what price remains to be seen.
"We have to wait and see what happens in the mid-term elections and who will control Congress next year and what the effect of that will be," said Donelon.
The most recent extension is set to expire Nov. 1.
