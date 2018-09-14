Louisianans answer call to help on Carolina coast

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - With Florence battering the coast, Louisianans answered the call to help.
Chalmette native Jordy Bloodsworth remembers when he and his boat were first called to help with the Baton Rouge floods of 2016. Since then he’s been responding to natural disasters and other events with the Louisiana Cajun Navy.
With Hurricane Florence battering the Carolina coast, Bloodsworth and other members are stationed inland, waiting to see where the greatest need for response will be.
“It’s really kind of a spur of the moment game time call just depending where the hurricane will make landfall and if that storm surge comes through,” said Bloodsworth.
For Bloodsworth and many others from the New Orleans area, devastating hurricanes are personal.
“Losing everything in Katrina I know how it feels and how tough it is,” said Bloodsworth.
He says it’s what motivates him to help someone else in need, this time from hurricane Florence. “Knowing I can help someone or save a life or make someone feel better or comfort someone that is going through something detrimental,” said Bloodsworth.
But members of the Cajun Navy aren’t the only Louisianans responding to the coast. Greg Roques with the Red Cross says 14 volunteers from the New Orleans area are already stationed at shelters along the coast and other government operations.
“We’re there until everyone’s need has been met so we’re in it for the long haul,” said Roques.
Emergency Response Vehicles for the Red Cross are ready to deploy to whatever need may arise, but the Southeast Louisiana Red Cross is keeping some resources here so they keep an eye on Isaac and another disturbance.
“We can still remain prepared here but also have the resources to help our neighbors in harm’s way,” said Roques.
As the nation responds to the Carolina coast, Roques says volunteers from Louisiana bring something extra. “We definitely know what a hurricane what threat it poses and what it means to have your neighbors be there for you,” said Roques.
Roques says the red cross estimates some 1,500 volunteers from across the country are already stationed in the Carolina’s and Virginia.
