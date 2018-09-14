N. Rampart closed in both directions after fatal accident in Marigny

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a fatal accident in the Marigny.
According to NOPD, the accident happened at the intersection of Esplanade Avenue and North Rampart Street just before 7 a.m.
The accident involved two vehicles. The driver of one vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene, according to NOPD.
The driver of the second vehicle was transported to a nearby hospital by EMS.
The condition of that individual was not made available by officials.
vNOPD said that N. Rampart is closed in both direction at Esplanade Avenue. Commuters should take alternate routes.
