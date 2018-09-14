NOPD searches for armed robbery suspect

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police released a surveillance image of a man wanted for robbing a business in New Orleans east.
The robbery happened on Sept. 4 in the 5700 block of Crowder Blvd.
The subject stands approximately five feet eight inches tall with a thin build. He may be in his early or mid-20’s, has a broad nose, and walks with a slight limp on his right leg.
Anyone with information on this incident or the identity and whereabouts of the wanted subject is asked to contact Seventh District detectives at 504-658-6070 or call Crimestoppers anonymously at 504-822-1111 and toll free at 1-877-903-7867.
