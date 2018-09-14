Students locking up cell phones during school

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Students at the International High School of New Orleans aren’t using their cell phones in class at all anymore. Even if they want to sneak a quick peek at a text or social media, they can’t.
The school has implemented a new program that gives each student a specialized pouch that locks their phones away until the end of the school day.
The pouches are made of neoprene and stretch around the phones, locking with a magnetic device that can only be unlocked with a special tool that’s available to students during the beginning and end of school.
Students think it’s a move that helps them focus on what’s important.
“It’s really stressful. There are people who come into your class and get on their cell phone when they’re supposed to be doing work and all it really does is end up setting us back as a whole because we’re only as strong as our weakest link," Jeremiah Jones, a senior student, said.
Teachers said it’s making a real difference in the learning environment.
“This was something as a community we talked about over the summer, ‘do cell phones add to our community?’ It was a resounding ‘not so much’ and not in a positive way, so being able to regulate what we have access to throughout the day and take a break from the tech, we still have laptops in the classroom, so there’s tech used for specific purposes, but take a break from the constant need to be in contact with someone about something and focus on what we’re here to do, which is get through high school and do what we need to do,” Mike Tillman, a teacher at the school, said.
The school is the first one in the area to initiate the pouches.
