Students locking up cell phones during school

“This was something as a community we talked about over the summer, ‘do cell phones add to our community?’ It was a resounding ‘not so much’ and not in a positive way, so being able to regulate what we have access to throughout the day and take a break from the tech, we still have laptops in the classroom, so there’s tech used for specific purposes, but take a break from the constant need to be in contact with someone about something and focus on what we’re here to do, which is get through high school and do what we need to do,” Mike Tillman, a teacher at the school, said.