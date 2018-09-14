VooDoo day-by-day line up announced

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -VooDoo Fest has announced this year’s day-by-day lineup.
The festival is in City Park on October 26th through 28th.
On Friday, October 26 Mumford & Sons will headline, followed by A Perfect Circle, and The Revivalists
Saturday October 27th Childish Gambino will take the stage, followed by Odesza, Martin Garrix, Janelle Monae and Marilyn Manson.
The festival will wrap up on Sunday October 28 with the Arctic Monkeys, Modest Mouse, and 21 Savage.
The full line-up can be seen here:
Ticket information can be found here.
About VooDoo:
For twenty years strong, Voodoo Music + Arts Experience continues to bring fans a world-class festival experience with over 65 bands on 4 stages as well as large-scale art installations, an onsite interactive haunted house and amazing culinary offerings. Festivalgoers will taste the best of New Orleans from local restaurants, including gluten-free, vegetarian and vegan options.
Fans can sign up for the Voodoo Tribe E-List to be the first to get new information at www.voodoofestival.com and follow social media to stay in the loop for all festival announcements. Facebook || Instagram || Twitter.
