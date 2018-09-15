FOX 8 Football Friday Scores: Sept. 14

FOX 8 Football Friday (Weston, Kelly)
September 14, 2018 at 10:27 PM CDT - Updated September 14 at 10:27 PM

Friday’s Scores

By The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL

Abbeville 50, Jeanerette 20

Acadiana 20, Carencro 13

Alexandria 52, Peabody 13

Amite 41, McComb, Miss. 14

Archbishop Hannan 59, Pope John Paul II 0

Ascension Episcopal 22, North Vermilion 21

Barbe 51, St. Louis 14

Benton 27, Tioga 17

Bolton 52, Lena Northwood 0

Breaux Bridge 27, Kinder 13

Brother Martin 37, Hahnville 20

Brusly 39, Belaire 0

Bunkie 24, Buckeye 7

C.E. Byrd 13, Sulphur 6

CBHS, Tenn. 31, Saint Paul’s 24

Carroll 60, Lincoln Preparatory School 7

Cecilia 49, Crowley 34

Centerville 22, Delcambre 16

Central Lafourche 38, South Lafourche 6

Church Point 30, Kaplan 24

Covenant Christian Academy 39, Hamilton Christian Academy 0

D’Arbonne Woods 12, Drew Central, Ark. 0

Donaldsonville 32, Port Allen 0

Dutchtown 19, Covington 16

East Beauregard 42, Merryville 31

Eunice 36, Rayne 14

G.W. Carver 52, McMain 0

Grand Lake 31, Highland Baptist 8

H.L. Bourgeois 34, Ellender 7

Hammond 24, Salmen 0

Hanson Memorial 40, Westminster Christian 6

Haynesville 33, Junction City, Ark. 0

Holy Cross 35, Chalmette 7

Holy Savior Menard 21, Avoyelles 6

Houma Christian 39, Ascension Christian School 22

Iota 42, Lake Arthur 21

Jennings 42, DeRidder 21

Jesuit 35, Central 19

John Curtis Christian 21, Parkview Baptist 0

Karr 34, De La Salle 7

Lafayette 51, Patterson 32

Lafayette Christian Academy 63, Franklin 0

Lakeside 34, Beekman 6

Leesville 35, Westlake 7

Live Oak 35, West Feliciana 0

Logansport 41, Bossier 0

Lutcher 42, Marksville 12

McDonogh #35 16, East St. John 14

Morgan City 60, North Central 6

Natchitoches Central 44, Southwood 6

Neville 17, Ouachita Parish 14

North Caddo 34, St. Mary’s 14

North DeSoto 20, Many 7

Notre Dame 28, Teurlings Catholic 14

Oak Grove 20, Sterlington 14

Opelousas 36, Vinton 13

Opelousas Catholic 18, Port Barre 13

Ouachita Christian 41, Delhi Charter 12

Parkway 30, Pulaski Academy, Ark. 22

Pineville 45, West Ouachita 23

Pointe Coupee Catholic 41, St. John 20

Ponchatoula 54, Loranger 20

Red River 9, Mansfield 6

Resurrection Catholic, Miss. 14, Northlake Christian 6

Riverdale 48, South Plaquemines 12

Riverdale Academy 10, Christian Collegiate, Miss. 6

Rosepine 43, Elton 20

Sam Houston 42, Iowa 20

Shreveport Northwood 43, Plain Dealing 0

South Beauregard 30, DeQuincy 13

South Terrebonne 36, Berwick 28

Southern Lab 0, Scotlandville 0

St. Charles Catholic 21, Wilkinson County, Miss. 6

St. Martinville 28, Comeaux 21

Tensas Academy 48, Rebul Aca., Miss. 0

Terrebonne 41, Assumption 6

Union Parish 48, Rayville 14

University (Lab) 41, Baton Rouge Catholic 21

Vermilion Catholic 34, Erath 11

Welsh 55, Loreauville 6

West Jefferson 49, St. Amant 46

West Monroe 56, Wossman 14

West St. John 40, Bonnabel 20

White Castle 42, Glen Oaks 14

Wilkinson County Christian Academy, Miss. 30, Claiborne 0

Woodlawn (BR) 30, Broadmoor 12

Zachary 35, Madison Prep 0

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Minden vs. North Webster, ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

