FOX 8 Football Friday Scores: Sept. 14

Friday’s Scores
By The Associated Press
PREP FOOTBALL
Abbeville 50, Jeanerette 20
Acadiana 20, Carencro 13
Alexandria 52, Peabody 13
Amite 41, McComb, Miss. 14
Archbishop Hannan 59, Pope John Paul II 0
Ascension Episcopal 22, North Vermilion 21
Barbe 51, St. Louis 14
Benton 27, Tioga 17
Bolton 52, Lena Northwood 0
Breaux Bridge 27, Kinder 13
Brother Martin 37, Hahnville 20
Brusly 39, Belaire 0
Bunkie 24, Buckeye 7
C.E. Byrd 13, Sulphur 6
CBHS, Tenn. 31, Saint Paul’s 24
Carroll 60, Lincoln Preparatory School 7
Cecilia 49, Crowley 34
Centerville 22, Delcambre 16
Central Lafourche 38, South Lafourche 6
Church Point 30, Kaplan 24
Covenant Christian Academy 39, Hamilton Christian Academy 0
D’Arbonne Woods 12, Drew Central, Ark. 0
Donaldsonville 32, Port Allen 0
Dutchtown 19, Covington 16
East Beauregard 42, Merryville 31
Eunice 36, Rayne 14
G.W. Carver 52, McMain 0
Grand Lake 31, Highland Baptist 8
H.L. Bourgeois 34, Ellender 7
Hammond 24, Salmen 0
Hanson Memorial 40, Westminster Christian 6
Haynesville 33, Junction City, Ark. 0
Holy Cross 35, Chalmette 7
Holy Savior Menard 21, Avoyelles 6
Houma Christian 39, Ascension Christian School 22
Iota 42, Lake Arthur 21
Jennings 42, DeRidder 21
Jesuit 35, Central 19
John Curtis Christian 21, Parkview Baptist 0
Karr 34, De La Salle 7
Lafayette 51, Patterson 32
Lafayette Christian Academy 63, Franklin 0
Lakeside 34, Beekman 6
Leesville 35, Westlake 7
Live Oak 35, West Feliciana 0
Logansport 41, Bossier 0
Lutcher 42, Marksville 12
McDonogh #35 16, East St. John 14
Morgan City 60, North Central 6
Natchitoches Central 44, Southwood 6
Neville 17, Ouachita Parish 14
North Caddo 34, St. Mary’s 14
North DeSoto 20, Many 7
Notre Dame 28, Teurlings Catholic 14
Oak Grove 20, Sterlington 14
Opelousas 36, Vinton 13
Opelousas Catholic 18, Port Barre 13
Ouachita Christian 41, Delhi Charter 12
Parkway 30, Pulaski Academy, Ark. 22
Pineville 45, West Ouachita 23
Pointe Coupee Catholic 41, St. John 20
Ponchatoula 54, Loranger 20
Red River 9, Mansfield 6
Resurrection Catholic, Miss. 14, Northlake Christian 6
Riverdale 48, South Plaquemines 12
Riverdale Academy 10, Christian Collegiate, Miss. 6
Rosepine 43, Elton 20
Sam Houston 42, Iowa 20
Shreveport Northwood 43, Plain Dealing 0
South Beauregard 30, DeQuincy 13
South Terrebonne 36, Berwick 28
Southern Lab 0, Scotlandville 0
St. Charles Catholic 21, Wilkinson County, Miss. 6
St. Martinville 28, Comeaux 21
Tensas Academy 48, Rebul Aca., Miss. 0
Terrebonne 41, Assumption 6
Union Parish 48, Rayville 14
University (Lab) 41, Baton Rouge Catholic 21
Vermilion Catholic 34, Erath 11
Welsh 55, Loreauville 6
West Jefferson 49, St. Amant 46
West Monroe 56, Wossman 14
West St. John 40, Bonnabel 20
White Castle 42, Glen Oaks 14
Wilkinson County Christian Academy, Miss. 30, Claiborne 0
Woodlawn (BR) 30, Broadmoor 12
Zachary 35, Madison Prep 0
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Minden vs. North Webster, ccd.
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)