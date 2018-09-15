John Ehret upends Destrehan, 37-35

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -John Ehret went blow-for-blow with Destrehan’s high-powered offense Friday night and delivered the final shot in a thrilling 37-35 victory.
Patriots quarterback Travis Mumphrey led a go-ahead drive in the final minutes that concluded with a 20-yard pass to Jacoby Windmon who leapt over two defenders to haul in the touchdown.
The Wildcats trailed 31-20 before their quarterback, Harold Blood, Jr., rushed for two scores to put Destrehan back on top. Ehret is back in action next week against West Jefferson while the Wildcats travel to Hahnville.
Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.