John Ehret upends Destrehan, 37-35

John Ehret upends Destrehan, 37-35
John Ehret's Jacoby Windmon celebrates his go-ahead touchdown
By John Bennett | September 15, 2018 at 12:05 AM CDT - Updated September 15 at 12:05 AM

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -John Ehret went blow-for-blow with Destrehan’s high-powered offense Friday night and delivered the final shot in a thrilling 37-35 victory.

John Ehret outlasts Destrehan in shootout upset, 37-35

Patriots quarterback Travis Mumphrey led a go-ahead drive in the final minutes that concluded with a 20-yard pass to Jacoby Windmon who leapt over two defenders to haul in the touchdown.

John Ehret's Jacoby Windmon celebrates his go-ahead touchdown
John Ehret's Jacoby Windmon celebrates his go-ahead touchdown (Lance Washington, FOX 8)

The Wildcats trailed 31-20 before their quarterback, Harold Blood, Jr., rushed for two scores to put Destrehan back on top. Ehret is back in action next week against West Jefferson while the Wildcats travel to Hahnville.

Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.