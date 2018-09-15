Louisiana Cajun Navy helping Hurricane Florence victims

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - With their boats in tow, the Louisiana Cajun Navy is at again.
“Plenty of trees down, a lot of power lines down and more falling so it’s getting a little intense,” said Jordy Bloodsworth with the Louisiana Cajun Navy.
We spoke with Bloodsworth who was near Wilmington, North Carolina Friday night. He and others with the Louisiana Cajun Navy are there to rescue anyone in need. That’s something they’ve become very experienced with.
“Katrina being one that we learned a lot from just as a whole state and then going into the Baton Rouge floods in 2016 and Harvey last year,” said Bloodsworth.
Early Friday morning the group was in hard-hit New Bern, North Carolina.
“We had a group go down to New Bern earlier this morning and all together with the fire department and some other volunteers they had about 200 people rescued,” said Bloodsworth.
A sight all too familiar to Bloodsworth. He knows firsthand what it’s like to deal with a devastating storm. The Chalmette native lost everything to Katrina.
“Everything, we were one of the very first houses up against the levee,” said Bloodsworth.
He just hopes no one needs him. But, if they do, he and the Louisiana Cajun Navy will be there.
“Say your prayers that’s what we’re all doing hopefully no one needs us but in the event that someone will , more probable than not, we will be there as quickly as possible,” said Bloodsworth.
