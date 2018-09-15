Massive marijuana growing operation uncovered in MS

JEFFERSON DAVIS COUNTY, MS (WDAM) - Local, state and federal law enforcement agencies are investigating a massive marijuana growing operation in Jefferson Davis County.
Officials tell us the grow covered about 40 acres and contained nearly 70,000 marijuana plants. The estimated value of the plants is around $65 million to $75 million, according to investigators.
Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics Director John Dowdy said all of the plants have been destroyed.
Dowdy said one person was taken into custody Tuesday for questioning, and that person could be formally charged today. Dowdy added he believes this investigation will lead to several more arrests.
MBN believes this grow could be connected to a similar operation busted in Jefferson Davis County last year. Dowdy compared that grow to operations often run by drug cartels.
Teams with the MBN, Drug Enforcement Administration, Mississippi Highway Patrol, Mississippi Department of Transportation, Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks, Jefferson Davis County Sheriff’s Department and Prentiss Police Department are investigating the grow operation.
