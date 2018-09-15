Nicondra: Mostly dry and hot through the weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - High pressure remains in control blocking Florence’s motion and forcing the Gulf moisture west. We remain mostly dry beneath the sinking air. Temperatures are a good bit above long term averages without the clouds and minimal rain. Highs bounced into the mid 90s in most locations today. That feels hot, especially when you factor in the high moisture levels. Temperatures are warm enough to trigger some daytime heating type showers so you could still run into a heavy down pour. Rain chances increase as moisture levels increase and the high weakens into the work week.