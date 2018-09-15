Three people shot inside vehicle in New Orleans East

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting in New Orleans East that has left three people injured.
Police say the shooting happened around 11:15 p.m. on I-10 East near the Morrison exit.
The victims were traveling eastbound on the interstate when someone approached them on the passenger's side in a white vehicle and opened fire. The suspect struck all three victims. The victims were able to drive themselves to a local hospital where they are listed as stable.
If anyone has any information about this shooting, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.