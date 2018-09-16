Couple commits to wedding despite Tropical Storm Florence

CAYCE, SC (WIS) - Rain on your wedding day is supposed to mean good luck.
But when one local bride saw Tropical Storm Florence forecasted to hit South Carolina on her wedding day she wondered if her luck had run out.
While Florence dumped rain outside today, inside First Baptist Church in Cayce flower girls dropped rose petals down the aisle.
And while a few dozen friends and family were on hand, seemingly high and dry watching Tarah and Rick get married, there were very few 'dry eyes' on this wedding day.
"It was wonderful, when she came thru the door I turned to her now husband and said Rick, I'm gonna be the one that cries," said Minister Sharon Long.
Despite the unfavorable forecast, Tarah and Rick determined there would be a ceremony, even Florence could frustrate.
"We just made the decision earlier in the week- we were gonna do this regardless. Rain or shine," said Rick. "Power or no power, we were gonna get married today," said Tarah Humphries.
Like with any other wedding, this couple exchange vows in sickness and in health.
In this case, however, you could add, in high winds and high water.
"We were thinking we might be doing this by candlelight, flashlights, we were still gonna do it," said Tarah.
Til death do them part, "We already made that pact anyway", said Rick.
A sweet reminder that even in the storms of life, love finds a way.
