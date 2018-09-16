Harvey firefighter taken to hospital after responding to apartment fire

HARVEY, LA (WVUE) - At around 12:30 a.m. the Harvey Volunteer Fire Company #2 responded to reports of a structure fire on West Chelsea Road in Harvey. The first units on scene advised a working fire and elevated the incident to a second alarm.
The incident occurred at a two-story fourplex apartment. One unit in the apartment had heavy fire and smoke showing.
20 firefighters and five units worked the scene. It took them around three hours to extinguish the blaze.
Only one unit in the apartment was occupied. All the residents were taken out and accounted for with no injuries.
One firefighter was transported to the hospital for precautionary measures after a ceiling collapsed on him. There is no current update on his condition.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
