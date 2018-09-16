LSU entered Auburn heavy underdogs, leave a top ten team

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It appeared all was lost for LSU at Auburn when they trailed by 11 points in the second half. They were heavy underdogs, and the all the pregame predictions looked to be taking shape. But no one told Ed Orgeron's squad. The defense hung tough, and Ohio State transfer Joe Burrow connected with Derrick Dillon to flip the script on the Plains.
“Oh huge, these games, just momentum like this. We started off strong, trailed at the end of the half. They started picking it up, and we didn’t get it going again until the fourth quarter. That play sparked us throughout the rest of the game,” said LSU quarterback Joe Burrow.
“We talked to the team about that, that there’s going to be adversity today and all SEC games. There’s going to be adversity. We have to fight through it. One of the things that we’ve developed with this team is leadership and character, and character is going to fight through it. We believed in each other. We didn’t panic, and obviously, we made some plays,” said LSU Head Coach Ed Orgeron.
Trailing by two late in the contest, Burrow delivered on a third down-conversion, and a fourth-down conversion. All that was a left a field goal winner. Enter graduate transfer, Cole Tracey, out of Assumption College in Worcester, Massachusetts.
“My guys kept trusting me, my coaches kept trusting me. I tried to execute the gameplan as well as I could. In the second half we got going. Our receivers got some confidence, and our O-Line played great,” said Burrow.
All that remained, a field goal winner. Enter graduate transfer, Cole Tracey, out of Assumption College in Worcester, Massachusetts.
“Kind of like what I’ve been going with the entire season is the uprights are the exact same as they were in Worcester, they were in Jerry World, they were in Tiger Stadium, and now at Auburn. I just want to go out there perform every week and kind of keep that same mindset that it doesn’t necessarily matter where you’re playing, you’ve just got to go out and do what you’ve been doing,” said LSU kicker Cole Tracy.
“I’ve seen him make a bunch of field goals in practice. I feel good about the kid. I know his character, I watch him in practice, I know how he prepares. There was no doubt in my mind he was going to make it,” said Orgeron.
LSU fans are so smitten with Tracy, they’ve actually given $500 to his old school. Guess they really like Assumption College. In Auburn, Garland Gillen, FOX 8 Sports.
