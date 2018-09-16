Michael Thomas redeems early fumble with two late touchdowns

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -
Michael Thomas put on a show once again with 12 receptions, which brings his total for the season to an NFL-record 28 catches over the first two games.
"It's only week two," says Thomas. "Now, how can I add more value? How can I do more and get open and score faster and the little things that are going to help this team be successful down the road?"
That's a great question to ask because his day didn't come without some adversity. Thomas's fumble on their first possession of the game cost the Saints three points and put them in an early hole.
"We've got to, as coaches, get a number of those things cleaned up," says head coach Sean Payton. "Or we'll find ourselves, against a better team, on the losing end of a game like that."
If you know Thomas or have ever heard him talk, you'd know he's the first to take the blame for another turnover. But his redemption was another masterpiece performance, capped off by two fourth quarter touchdowns. The second was one of his most imprresive yet over two Cleveland defenders.
"Enough was enough," says Thomas. "I fumbled early. I needed to respond and help my teammates, and that's what I did. I still owe them. So it's going to be a great week of preparation again this week to work on protecting the ball and getting out to a faster start."
And it wasn’t just a day of redemption for Thomas. Wil Lutz bounced back as well from missing a 44-yarder earlier in the game to making from 44 yards to win it. Lutz says that type of turnaround is simply the life of a kicker. And it doesn’t take a long look around the league to see how valuable it is to have a place kicker that can bounce back in the big moments.
