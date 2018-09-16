Mississippi man kills his family in Jackson home

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - A Mississippi man is accused of killing his family in their Jackson home Sunday morning (Sept. 16).
Officers were originally called to a residence in the 3000 block of Marwood Drive, regarding someone being “held against their will.“
When they arrived on scene, they found a man in a wheelchair just outside the home, and a firearm was near him.
The suspect, who has been identified as 22-year-old Maurice Forte, told officers that he had shot someone.
When officers walked to the rear of the home they found three women, all suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Each was pronounced dead at the scene.
The victims have been identified as Forte’s grandmother, 67-year-old Eddie Mae Wofford, his mother, 49-year-old Miyuki Wofford and sister, 26-year-old Kyisha Wofford.
Forte is being held without bond awaiting an initial court appearance.
