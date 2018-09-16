Monkey escapes from UL-Lafayette research center

LAFAYETTE, LA (WVUE) - A monkey is missing in Lafayette after a “cage failure” allowed it to escaped from an enclosure at the University of Louisiana’s New Iberia Research Center, according to the university’s Facebook page.
The monkey -- a 12-pound Rhesus macaque -- was noticed missing Saturday (Sept. 15). It was last seen near the New Iberia Sugarena, before slipping into a nearby wooded area. Staff are currently working to recover the monkey, which was born in the center and does not carry any diseases. Officials said the monkey is used to being around humans but, “is not a pet,” and should not be approached.
Anyone who sees the monkey should not attempt to approach, capture or corner it. Instead, officials ask sightings to be reported to 337-201-0105 or 337-281-4075.
Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.