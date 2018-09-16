NOPD: Store manager followed into store by robber and forced to open safe

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is investigating an early morning robbery in the Seventh Ward.
Police say the robbery happened around 5:30 a.m. Sunday inside of a store located in the 1700 block of North Galvez Street.
According to investigators, the store manager walked into the store and was followed inside by the suspect. Once inside, the suspect pointed a gun at the manager and demanded money from the safe. The manager complied and the suspect fled the store in an unknown direction.
If anyone has any information about the robbery, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
