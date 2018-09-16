Payton: We found a way to win, but we’ve got a long way to go

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints registered their first win of 2018, but it was an ugly one. Saints receivers gave away two fumbles, and the Browns bad kicking day contributed to a sloppy 21-18 outcome.
The Browns haven’t won a game since 2016, and that streak of futility will continue another week.
Coach Sean Payton was happy with the victory, but knows there’s a lot to work on.
“We found a way to win, but we’ve got a long way to go to improve and become a better team,” said Payton.
