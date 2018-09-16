Payton: We found a way to win, but we’ve got a long way to go

Payton: We found a way to win, but we’ve got a long way to go
Michael Thomas lost a fumble in the first half against the Browns. (Source: Nola.com)
By Garland Gillen | September 16, 2018 at 3:40 PM CDT - Updated September 16 at 3:40 PM

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints registered their first win of 2018, but it was an ugly one. Saints receivers gave away two fumbles, and the Browns bad kicking day contributed to a sloppy 21-18 outcome.

The Browns haven’t won a game since 2016, and that streak of futility will continue another week.

Coach Sean Payton was happy with the victory, but knows there’s a lot to work on.

Coach Payton postgame comments after Saints win

“We found a way to win, but we’ve got a long way to go to improve and become a better team,” said Payton.

Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.