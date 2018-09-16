Turnover bug bites Saints receivers, team trails Browns 6-3 at half

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Last week the Saints and Bucs combined for 55 first-half points. Today, the Browns and the Black and Gold combined for nine, with Cleveland leading 6-3.
Last week, Michael Thomas lost a fumble against the Bucs, today, the turnover bug bit him again. After getting the yardage for a first on a catch, he got stripped and lost the ball to the Browns. Cleveland would get a field goal out of the turnover.
The bad play continued for the receiving core. Ted Ginn, Jr. also lost a fumble in the first half. Damarious Randall recovered both fumbles for Cleveland. The Browns wouldn’t capitalize on the turnover.
