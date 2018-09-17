Bruce: A Drier Week Ahead But Way Too Hot

Bruce Katz: After weeks of wet weather, we will see a big shift to drier weather throughout this week. On top of that, I see no break in the heat as we will challenge record highs over the next few days.
Highs will top out in the lower to middle 90s and lows in the upper 70s. If we see a shower, it will be few and far between with most areas staying day and hot.
In the tropics, things are finally settling down after a busy week last week. Florence is now just a rainmaker in the northeast, as Joyce is way out to sea moving away.
The remnants if Isaac are very weak and moving west in the Caribbean with low chances of reformation.