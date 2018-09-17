Burrow, Tracy earn SEC honors

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - LSU’s dramatic comeback victory against Auburn has earned two Tigers SEC weekly honors.
Quarterback Joe Burrow has been named the SEC Offensive Player of the Week, while kicker Cole Tracy nabbed the Special Teams Player of the Week honors.
Burrow, 3-0 as the Tiger starter, helped LSU erase an 11-point second half deficit, leading the Tigers to an incredible 22-21 comeback win over No. 7 Auburn.
Burrow was 15-of-34 for 249 yards and one touchdown, a 71-yard strike to Derrick Dillon, closing the gap to 21-19.
The QB led the Tigers on a 5 and a half minute drive leading to Tracy’s 42-yard field goal as time expired, giving LSU the 22-21 victory.
It was Tracy’s third field goal of the game. He was good from 33 yards, 27 yards and the eventual game winning 42 yard field goal.
Other SEC Players of the Week:
Christian Miller, LB, Alabama (Defense)
Jalen Knox, WR, Missouri (Freshman)
Elgton Jenkins, C, Mississippi State (Offensive Line)
Jabari Zuniga, DL, Florida (Defensive Line)
