Chef Folse: Braised Doves Evangeline

Prep Time: 1½ Hours
Yields: 6 Servings
In Bayou Country, dove season meant not only good sport shooting but also wonderful game birds for the table. My grandmother made the best dove and andouille sausage gumbo. Often when special folks came to visit for breakfast, she would sauté dove breasts in butter, flame them in sherry and serve them over French bread croutons. However, the dish I remember most is the braised dove served alongside wild rice or rice dressing.
Ingredients:
3 dozen dove breasts, bone-in and cleaned
salt and cayenne pepper to taste
1 cup seasoned flour
½ cup vegetable oil
2 tbsps butter
1 cup diced onions
½ cup diced celery
½ cup diced green bell peppers
¼ cup minced garlic
2 quarts chicken stock
2 tbsps chopped thyme
2 tbsps chopped basil
Louisiana hot sauce to taste
½ cup sliced green onions
¼ cup chopped parsley
Method:
Season doves well with salt and cayenne pepper then dust with seasoned flour, shaking off excess. In a large cast iron skillet, heat oil and butter over medium-high heat. Brown a few dove breasts at a time until all are done. Remove meat and set aside. In the same skillet, pour off all but ½ cup of oil then add onions, celery, bell peppers and garlic. Sauté 3–5 minutes or until vegetables are wilted. Reduce heat and continue to cook 10–12 minutes or until well caramelized, stirring occasionally. Do not scorch. Return dove breasts to skillet then add stock, thyme and basil. Season mixture with salt, cayenne and hot sauce. Bring liquid to a rolling boil then reduce to simmer. Cover and cook 45 minutes or until doves are tender but not falling apart. Sprinkle in green onions and parsley prior to serving. Serve braised doves over a wild rice blend or Sweet Farre Dressing.
