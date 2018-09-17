Chef Folse: Braised Doves Evangeline

Season doves well with salt and cayenne pepper then dust with seasoned flour, shaking off excess. In a large cast iron skillet, heat oil and butter over medium-high heat. Brown a few dove breasts at a time until all are done. Remove meat and set aside. In the same skillet, pour off all but ½ cup of oil then add onions, celery, bell peppers and garlic. Sauté 3–5 minutes or until vegetables are wilted. Reduce heat and continue to cook 10–12 minutes or until well caramelized, stirring occasionally. Do not scorch. Return dove breasts to skillet then add stock, thyme and basil. Season mixture with salt, cayenne and hot sauce. Bring liquid to a rolling boil then reduce to simmer. Cover and cook 45 minutes or until doves are tender but not falling apart. Sprinkle in green onions and parsley prior to serving. Serve braised doves over a wild rice blend or Sweet Farre Dressing.