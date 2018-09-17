Council regulators want Entergy resiliency after large outage

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans city regulators try to get to the bottom of yet another round of scattered power outages that affected thousands of customers today.
It happened again Monday morning right when people were getting ready for work, thousands without power creating a lot of headaches, and worse.
It was not the wake up call Liz Belcher wanted
'With the amount I give Entergy every month, I'm disappointed. said Belcher, who
was one of 7500 Entergy customers who lost power this morning. She lives in Broadmoor, but the outages impacted uptown areas around Ochsner Baptist hospital and offices in the CBD, where one lawyer lost a document.
"All the computers went down, it took a minute for everything to go back on," said attorney Michael Eckstein.
Entergy says a cat somehow got caught up in the wires of a substation. A source says it was the Derbigny sub-station near the Superdome, where several trucks were working today.
The New Orleans city council regulates entergy, councilmembers say outages like these especially outside storm season are far too common.
“That’s one of the reasons why I initiated an investigatory docket to have Entergy explain to us how they’re investing in the distribution system,” said New Orleans city councilmember Jared Brossette.
Entergy is apparently taking steps. A source says a new fence is now being put in at the Derbigny substation. but customers and councilmembers wants more.
“This is truly a problem, power goes out in every utility, ours happens too frequently to be coincidental,” said Banks.
"Living in different neighborhoods in the city this is an ongoing problem, and it's a huge concern now getting into hurricane season, that our infrastructure isn't at the level of stability that it needs to be," said Belcher.
The Alliance for Affordable Energy says part of the problem is old transformers. They say they need to be upgraded. We should point out that by noon Monday, all 7500 customers impacted by the outages, had had their power restored.
