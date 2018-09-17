Criminal District Court maintaining and improving efficiency, watchdog report says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -A criminal justice watchdog group released its 2016-2017 judicial efficiency report for Orleans Parish Criminal District Court, and the court appears to be maintaining or improving the time it takes to process cases.
The Metropolitan Crime Commission measured the court’s 12 judges by examining inventory of open felony cases or docket, percent of open felony cases more than one year old, and time it takes to close felony cases.
The performance measures are based upon standards established by the American Bar Association and the National Center for State Courts.
A focus on violent and weapons felony cases by police and prosecutors has increased demands on the judiciary of Criminal District Court.
- Violent and weapons cases are the most time-consuming to adjudicate and made up 57% of open cases in 2016 and 59% of open cases in 2017 as a result of police and prosecutor focus upon these offenses.
- The court as a whole maintained similar numbers of pending cases and similar rates of backlogged cases from 2016 to 2017 as the District Attorney’s Office accepted more cases for prosecution.
- The median felony case processing time improved from 162 days in 2016 to 129 days in 2017.
- Judges Zibilich, Herman, Pittman, and Landrum-Johnson remained the highest ranked judges in 2016 and 2017.
- Judges Williams, Flemings-Davillier, and Bonin showed the most improvements in efficiency from 2016 to 2017.
- Judges Derbigny and Hunter had the largest decreases in efficiency.
