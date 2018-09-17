Despite graffiti, Northshore Jewish Congregation grateful for community support

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - What were hateful swastikas and other anti-Semitic writing are now scrubbed off, and the congregation at the center of Jewish life on the Northshore says they’ve received nothing but support in its aftermath.
Congregation president, Jeremy Shalett says since the hate crime it has been difficult for some members and children but says they’ve been resilient.
“This is our way of turning the graffiti act into something positive, this isn’t going to affect the community it’s only going to make us stronger,” Shalett said at the congregation’s community support gathering Sunday (Sept. 16).
They’ve received supportive calls, letters, and messages from not only St. Tammany and surrounding parishes, but from faiths and religions across the country. Shallet says today’s event is a time to show they are all one voice.
“We’re going to stick together because this doesn’t belong in our community and we’re going to stand up against it,” Shalett said.
Members of varying faiths, dignitaries and even local celebrities filled the sanctuary. As a member from another Christian church, Bonnie Schmidt said she knew she needed to attend Sunday’s gathering.
“This was a really important opportunity to show support for our Jewish neighbors,” Schmidt said. She says with everyone sitting in these pews, it’s a call to action against hate in their community.
“We can’t let this pass we have to make sure this doesn’t happen again in St. Tammany parish,” Schmidt said.
Investigators still have not made an arrest in the case, but St. Tammany District Attorney, Warren Montgomery says they still hope to bring those responsible to justice.
“It’s important we send a message in St. Tammany, Washington parishes that this activity is illegal and we will prosecute,” Montgomery said.
Shalett says he and his congregation are also hoping an arrest is made, but instead focused on the care and encouragement surrounding them.
Investigators say they have followed up on some leads but are still asking if anyone knows anything to contact crime stoppers at 504-822-1111.
