Final Fifteen rankings: #13 E.D. White QB Lance Legendre

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The FOX 8 Final Fifteen ranks the top 15 senior recruits in the viewing area. Each week we count down the best in the area, until we hit No. 1 in December.
Checking in it at No. 13 in our rankings is E.D. White quarterback Lance Legendre. On the college level, Legendre will play wide receiver. Legendre is verbally committed to play for the Ragin' Cajuns in 2019.
The Cardinals (2-1) are coming off a big win over St. James, 28-27. Legendre had 18 carries, for 91 yards, and two touchdowns in the contest.
