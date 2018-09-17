Former state police cadet arrested in U.S. Army lewd image blackmail scheme

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Troopers from the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations Special Victims Unit arrested a Thibodaux man after an investigation revealed that he forwarded lewd photographs of a former U.S. Army coworker in an apparent blackmail attempt.
Jimmy Kassis, 26, a former state police cadet, was terminated from LSP in June after the investigation started.
LSP was contacted by the army in reference to an ongoing investigation they were conducting. The investigation involved Kassis, who at the time was a cadet attending the LSP Training Academy that began on May 27.
The investigation revealed that in February 2018 Kassis, formerly employed with the Army, allegedly mailed nude images of the victim to the victim’s US Army General. The army also determined Kassis was in the process of sending the same images to the victim's supervisor at a separate place of employment.
It is believed the images were sent in order to blackmail the victim.
Upon learning of the investigation into Kassis, investigators with Louisiana State Police SVU opened an investigation. SVU investigators obtained and executed search warrants on Kassis' cell phone and residence in Thibodaux.
Several electronic devices were seized and forensically examined. On Aug. 6, investigators obtained an arrest warrant for Kassis in Lafourche Parish charging him with nonconsensual disclosure of a private image. At this point, however, investigators learned that Kassis had fled Louisiana.
On August 31, police officers in Van Buren Township, MI contacted LSP SVU investigators advising that they had arrested Kassis for the outstanding warrant. On Sept. 14, Kassis was extradited back to Louisiana by LSP personnel with the assistance of Michigan State Police.
Kassis was booked into the Lafourche Parish prison for the outstanding warrant.
