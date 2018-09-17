Heat subsides late week

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - More record or near-record heat is likely into the middle of the week. By late week winds will turn off the Gulf of Mexico and that should bring readings down to more typical September levels, meaning upper 80s to near 90.
A tropical wave will move across the Gulf by the weekend bringing deeper moisture, more clouds and a chance for showers and storms. This will also help cool temperatures a bit.
The tropics are settling down, and there are no systems threatening the Gulf of Mexico or anywhere in the Atlantic.
No signs of our first cold front yet, but we may see one by the first of October.
