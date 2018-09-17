JPSO: 18-year-old shot in Harvey in critical condition

HARVEY, LA. (WVUE) - An 18-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot multiple times in Harvey Sunday night (Sept. 16), according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office.
The teen was found suffering from life-threatening wounds around 9:57 p.m. in the 2200 block of Argyll Drive, according to JPSO spokesman Jason Rivarde. He was taken to an area hospital by EMS.
Not long after, a separate shooting was reported in New Orleans. According to NOPD, a man was shot shortly after 10 p.m. while he was inside a vehicle in the Hollygrove neighborhood. The suspect opened fire on the victim, striking him in the leg and back. The extent of his injuries were not known Sunday night.
No further information was immediately available.
