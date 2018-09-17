Juan’s World: When a Win feels like a loss

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -
Welcome in to Juan’s World. Is it me or did Sunday’s win over the Cleveland Browns actually feel like a loss?
Just the way the game played out for the Saints, who struggled all day long just to get into the end zone. Despite what Drew Brees and many of his teammates said about this being the ‘new’ Browns, this was, by all accounts, supposed to be a game that the Saints win with relative ease. And it wasn’t.
These Saints were not playing nice today. They weren’t playing like the team that’s desperate to end the talk of losing the first two games to start the season for the fifth straight season.
At times, their play seemed uninspiring and the moment sometimes seemed just plain ‘too much for them to handle.’
If it weren’t for the Browns eventually reverting back to being ‘The Browns’, then the Saints might be staring at another 0-2 start. And talk of the bandwagon starting to unload usually follows.
Thankfully, that kind of talk can hold off for a little while longer because this team seems destined to under-achieve. I do hope I’m wrong of course. I do hope they prove me wrong by doing what Sean Payton asked of them during training camp. He told the players to ‘Prove Them Right.’ He wanted them to live up to the lofty preseason expectations, which, so far, has proved too much to ask.
So today’s win, all be it, a very difficult one to get, will be seen as just a win when week three rolls around. But, unless they can pick up their play, it’ll continue to feel like the early-season doldrums of losing...have continued. But, that’s just how it feels to me.
Juan’s World, Juan’s World....Excellent!!!
