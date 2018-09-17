Lacombe man sentenced to life for raping woman in Mandeville

COVINGTON, LA (WVUE) - A 26-year-old man was handed a mandatory life-sentence after a jury found him guilty of first-degree rape last month, according to the District Attorney’s office.
Around 1:30 a.m. on Aug. 5, 2017, Ronald Moore broke into the home of a 53-year-old woman in Mandeville and for two hours he raped her, tortured her, threatened to kill her and stole her prescription medication, drivers license and cellphone, the DA’s office said.
Assistant District Attorneys Blair Alford and William Macke prosecuted the case and said Moore did not know the victim. They called the incident a “crime of opportunity." District Judge Peter Garcia called the attack “particularly cruel in mind," The DA’s office said.
The victim spoke in court before Moore was formally sentenced Monday (Sept. 17).
"He changed both of our lives the night he made this decision…,” she said. “From this day, I hope to keep getting better.”
The victim had fallen asleep on her couch and was woken by Moore groping her. Moore strangled the woman, causing blood vessels in her face to rupture and blood to “pool in the back of her neck,” the DA’s office said.
After Moore finally fled, the victim went to the hospital, reported the rape and gave investigators a detailed description of her attacker. DNA linked Moore to the rape, as did video from nearby surveillance cameras.
Moore told police he remembered being at a bar in Old Mandeville near the victim’s home. He said he later got a ride home from a gas station near the bar, but said he did not remember anything from the hours in between, according to the DA’s office.
On top of the life-sentence, Garcia also gave 15 years in prison for an aggravated burglary charge, and said the sentences should be served concurrently, meaning at the same time.
Garcia denied motions by Moore’s attorney for an acquittal and for a new trial.
