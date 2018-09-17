3-month-old killed after tree falls on mobile home in Gaston County, NC

DALLAS, NC (WBTV/RNN) - A 3-month-old child was killed after a tree fell on a mobile home in Gaston County Sunday.
According to Gaston County Commissioner Tracy Philbeck, the incident happened in the 100 block of Moses Court in Dallas.
Philbeck said the county manager sent an email to Gaston County commissioners saying a tree fell on a mobile home in Dallas, NC at 4:19 p.m.
The 3-month-old child was taken to the hospital and died from injuries sustained in the incident.
Officials said the tree probably fell over because of the roots being saturated and winds.
No further information was released on this incident.
