More than 7,500 Entergy customers without power in Orleans Parish

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - More than 7,500 Entergy customers are without power in Orleans Parish, according to the company’s website.
The outages occurred across Mid-City, Central City and around the Superdome Monday morning around 9 a.m. The website said power should be restored around 11 a.m.
“A serviceman is working to determine the cause of your outage. Power will be restored as soon as possible. We apologize for the inconvenience,” a statement said on the website.
The company later tweeted that a cat caused the outage.
