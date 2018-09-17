Sheriff: 2-year-old Livingston Parish boy fatally shoots himself

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A two-year-old boy Livingston Parish shot himself in the face, according to the sheriff’s office.
At approximately 10 a.m. was dispatched to the 18000 block of Murphy Estate Ln. in reference to a gun shot. They found the boy shot in the face.
“During our preliminary investigation, we learned that a handgun was on a counter in the home. It’s believed the child, using a stool, was able to grab the gun - which then fired a single shot. The child was later pronounced dead at a local hospital. We cannot release the identity of the child at this time,” Sheriff Jason Ard said. No charges have been filed at this time. This investigation continues.
