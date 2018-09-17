Study critiques efficiency of Criminal Court judges

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - “We believe that judges, like other elected officials, need to be held accountable, so this is the national recognized performance metrics for judicial efficiency,” says Rafael Goyeneche
The Metropolitan Crime Commission’s study of judicial efficiency at Criminal District Court revealed the backlog of cases fell, despite an increasing workload. Still, Goyeneche says there is a disparity among judges in the amount of time it takes to close cases.
“What we found is that the most efficient judge may have fewer than 100 cases that they’re presiding over, and the least efficient judge has over 500 cases that he’s presiding over,” says Goyeneche.
Of the 12 judges at Criminal District Court, Judge Franz Ziblich ranks the most efficient while Judge Darryl Derbigny is in last place.
Thirteen percent of Judge Ziblich’s cases are over a year old, compared to 47 percent of cases over a year old in Judge Derbigny’s court.
“Which means that if you are the accused that’s been allotted the judge that has the largest docket, and you’re sitting in custody, you’re going to be waiting a long time for your day in court,” says Goyeneche.
Judge Paul Bonin ranks second-to-last on the list of judicial efficiency, but Goyeneche points out that Bonin inherited a big caseload in January after Judge Frank Marullo left.
“By then, that docket had blossomed into one of the biggest in court. So what Judge Bonin did in one year is remarkable,” says Goyeneche.
According to the study, Judge Bonin cut down the felony case processing time by 75 days.
“Normally, when you look at docket compositions for criminal caseloads, you’ll see 20 percent of the cases are going to be crimes of violence, but it’s over 50 percent in Criminal District Court,” says Goyeneche.
Felony cases are resolved, on average, 58 days in Judge Ziblich’s court, while felony cases take about 281 days to resolve in Judge Derbigny’s court.
Goyeneche says if the majority of the judges at Criminal District Court can keep up with the large workload, there’s no reason why all 12 can’t keep up.
“Someone has to be in last place, but there shouldn’t be the great disparity in the size of the docket, the age of the docket, and the time it takes for a case to be concluded that we’re seeing in this court,” says Goyeneche.
Goyeneche pointed out, each of the Judges are allotted an equal number of the same types of cases.
We reached out to Criminal District Court for a comment about the study, but we have not heard back.
