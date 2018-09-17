Suspended LSU wide receiver Drake Davis arrested again on battery charges

By Danae Leake | September 16, 2018 at 10:16 AM CDT - Updated September 16 at 6:57 PM
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Suspended LSU wide receiver Drake Davis was booked into jail Sunday on battery charges several weeks after he was arrested for allegedly beating his ex-girlfriend.
The East Baton Rouge Parish is charging Davis with two counts of battery on a dating partner.
This is Davis’second arrest since his August 17 arrest involving his ex-girlfriend getting beaten.
According to the latest arrest report, Davis allegedly attacked the victim on Aug. 26 and Sept. 15.
The LSU Police Department interviewed the victim on Sept. 15 where she alleges Davis attacked her on Aug. 26. The victim was at Davis' apartment when the two got into an argument. The victim was pushed into the couch, injuring her lower leg area, the arrest report said.
On Sept. 15, the victim told police that she woke up in the early morning hours of Sept. 15 noticing she had a black eye. Police reported that the victim did not admit that Davis was the one who struck her during the interview. The victim told police she did not know how it happened.
According to the report, police noticed the victim had a black eye.
A witness submitted photos of the victim’s recent injury and said Davis was the one who attacked the victim. The witness told police the victim sent the photos to the witness through text messages.
According to the witness, the victim said Davis repeatedly slapped the victim in her face area, injuring the victim’s eye. The victim told the witness that Davis slapped her due to an argument the victim and Davis had.
The two reported incidents are the latest in a string of attacks allegedly committed by Davis.
In a previous arrest, Davis was arrested Aug. 17 on a second-degree battery charge that stemmed from a violent history toward his ex-girlfriend. The report for Davis' first arrest stated the victim said Davis attacked her four times during their relationship, with the first one that allegedly happened in May 2017.
On August 17, District Attorney Hillar Moore said the victim had “made a different statement.”
Davis' bond for the first arrest was set at $5,000 before he was released on Aug. 18.
On August 20, Davis was ordered by Judge Don Johnson to have a 10 p.m. curfew. The state also requested Davis not to have contact with the victim.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.