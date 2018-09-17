Tigers turn their focus to Louisiana Tech

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -
Despite their youth, inexperience and the fact that Joe Burrow was playing in his first SEC game ever, the Tigers' offense didn't hide from the big moment. They took it head on and marched down the field against one of the SEC's best defenses.
"I don't think it was too hard for us," says quarterback Joe Burrow. "We practice in high-pressure situations all the time. You play that situation in your mind over and over again. So when it does come, you're ready for it."
"We prepare for all this stuff," says linebacker Devin White. "We go over all of this stuff. We have days that we call winning edge. We prepare for everything. It's like we're getting ready to take the test, and we know what's going to be on the test."
And now, coming off a big win, the test is not only how the Tigers prepare for Louisiana Tech, but also how they handle success and their brand new ranking inside the top 10.
"I remember my freshman year we were going into play Alabama," says running back Nick Brossette. "I think we were ranked number two. After that, we lost that game and went on a three-game losing streak. That just shows me that the rankings don't mean anything."
“We are not going to mention rankings,” says head coach Ed Orgeron. “We are not going to mention anything. We’re focusing on the task at hand, which is Louisiana Tech. That’s the way we’re going to approach it.”
