Tulane drops under .500, loses on the road at UAB

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Green Wave fell under .500 on the season (1-2) after losing on the road at UAB, 31-24. The Wave entered the contest as favorites, but never got momentum to sway in their direction during the contest.
Tulane trailed by two touchdowns twice in the contest, but tied things up at 24 in the fourth quarter thanks to a Merek Glover 40-yard field goal. The Blazers responded on a Logan Scott 14 yard touchdown reception from A.J. Erdely.
Tulane quarterback Jonathan Banks went 7-of-24 passing, 180 yards, two touchdowns, but also an interception. Darius Bradwell racked up 90 yards on the ground with a score.
Tulane hits the road to face nationally-ranked Ohio State this Saturday.
